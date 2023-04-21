In a recent release by Google, the company announced the merger of DeepMind and Google Brains to form one single unit, Google DeepMinds.

Acquired in 2014 by Alphabet, DeepMind is an artificial intelligence agency. Google Brain, founded in 2011, is a learning artificial intelligence research team under Google AI that combines machine learning with information systems.

In a statement by Google, the company said that it has been using AI to improve Search, YouTube, Google Cloud and Gmail.

The CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai said the combined effort of both the segments will “significantly accelerate our progress in AI.”

