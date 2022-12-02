Google has launched a new app called Reading Mode to support individuals with visual imparities and dyslexia to read long-form content on screen.
According to reports, the app works on devices running Android 9.0 or above. The app has a floating button on the screen for users to turn any app or webpage into a more accessible version.
Reading Mode turns the content on the current screen into a simpler format. It features controls for adjusting contrast, font type, line space, and size. Users can also turn on a toggle to highlight the current text being read.
Google already provides a range of accessibility tools, such as a screen reader with TalkBack and a built-in Braille keyboard. As per reports, the reading Mode has been designed to read or listen to long text.
