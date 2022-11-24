Google has begun testing the full set of emoji reactions in its Messages platform, allowing users to react with any emoji. According to a 9to5Google report, the expanded emoji reactions appear to be a limited test at this point.

According to reports, earlier, users could only use seven emojis by a long-press on an RCS (Rich Communications Services) chat. The seven emojis are thumbs up/down, happy face with heart-eyes, face with tears of joy, face with mouth open, crying face, and angry face.

The 9to5Google found that certain beta users of the Messages app were seeing the new choices on the flyout bar that appears when users long-press an RCS message.

Google earlier this month started testing a newly designed gallery-focused photo picker in its Messages platform. Users could see around 22 images by swiping left, and it has a shortcut to quickly open the camera.

