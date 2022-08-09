Google Meet may soon integrate Spotify, YouTube and UNO

Google has started working on merging its Duo and Meet apps. The company revealed its plan to bring Google Meet features to its Duo app in June this year.

According to a 9to5Google report, Google is aiming to bring a couple of new features and integrate new apps, including support for Spotify, YouTube, and UNO. The report clarified that the apps and games would not be directly integrated into a video call. Nevertheless, participants will be able to play music and videos from Spotify and YouTube during meetings, play games like Heads Up, UNO, and Kahoot, and manage tasks using GQueues.

A live sharing option on Google Meet will direct the call to a third-party app. However, uncertain about the integration, 9to5Google reported the ability is limited to Google Meet on Android and users of iOS and web would not be able to participate. Google has recently added a feature to live stream meetings directly on YouTube.