Google has announced a slew of new features for Maps, Search, and Shopping apps. The tech giant is bringing a new augmented reality (AR) tool to Google Maps with the search with Live View feature.

The ability will let users explore relevant information through their mobile camera while walking around, displaying landmarks, street names, restaurants, ATMs, and hotels.

The feature was introduced in September, Google said in its blog post. “Beginning next week, this visual search experience will start rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo on Android and iOS,” the company said.

Google Maps will let electric vehicle owners filter EV charging station information. Users can search using the fast charge filter to see stations with chargers 50kW or higher, compatible with the EV’s plug. According to the tech giant, the update is available on Android and iOS devices in countries where EV charging stations are available.

Google Maps showing EV charging stations

Also read: What’s new in Google Assistant

Accessible places

The company is expanding its accessible places feature globally to help people check whether a place is wheelchair accessible. The feature is already available in the US, UK, Australia, and Japan since 2020.

Users will have to turn on the ‘accessible places’ settings within the app and see if the place has accessible seating, restrooms, and parking. To add accessibility details to Google Maps, users have to locate the business profile they want to edit and add details using the accessibility features.

Enable feature in Accessibility settings

Also read: Google’s Health Connect app is available on Play Store

Tweaks to Google Search and Shopping

Google has also tweaked its search allowing users to find their favourite dish at a restaurant near them. Another new multi-search feature will let users find food using picture snapped with Lens in Google App for Android or iOS. Later this year, Google will roll out an update to its Lens AR Translate capabilities for users to translate text on complex backgrounds, TechCrunch reported.

Google Lens to find restaurant that offers your favourite dish

The tech giant is improving the shopping experience with a new AR feature for users to visualise different products. According to reports, Google’s new photo library features 148 models representing a diverse spectrum of skin tones, ages, gender, and ethnicities.

Google improves shopping experience with AR and 3D tools

“As we announced in September, we are investing in new ways to create 3D spins of shoes, a process that’s usually time-consuming and expensive for brands. We will start using this technology in the coming months,” Google added.

Also read: WhatsApp rolls out camera mode, ability to view profile photos in group chats