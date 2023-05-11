Google has announced new security and privacy features for developers and Play Store users, in addition to the AI-powered updates introduced at its I/O developer conference. A recent report revealed that the company tested a new Play Store ad slot. It includes updates to its Play Integrity API, a new beta version of the Play Console app.

Play Store users will receive prompts to update their apps that could be pushed out by developers or automatically when their app is crashing. A developer can prompt users to update certain app versions.

The Play Store’s Data safety section will introduce data deletion options and other policy requirements. The company said these could be used by developers to build trust with users.

The company is also tweaking its Play Integrity API launched last year. The API allows developers to check that user actions and server requests were coming from an unmodified version of their app, running on genuine Android devices powered by Google Play services. The tech giant has launched a new beat integration option that gives API verdicts 10x faster and the developers can monitor the API’s status on a new dashboard at status.play.google.com.

Google will expand automatic integrity protection for offline apps and games for developers to personalise their homepage with the metrics they care about tracking. The Play Store Console app has received a tweak allowing users to personalise their homepage.