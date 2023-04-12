Instagram is extending access to part of its creator marketplace via API for brands to discover and collaborate with creators on a third-party creator marketing platform. Instagram is also expanding its access to brand agencies.

The platform recently introduced collaborative collections for users to save content with friends. Meanwhile, Meta has also announced the opening of its waitlist for Meta Verified in India, a subscription plan for Instagram and Facebook priced at ₹1,099 per month on the web and ₹1,450 per month on Android and iOS.

The social media platform launched its creator marketplace in July 2022 to support brands discover and connect with creators about partnerships and campaigns.

“The first new API will allow brands to reach creators in a priority inbox on the creator marketplace through their preferred creator marketing platform. The second API will allow brands to publish structured project briefs to the creator marketplace straight from a third party,” TechCrunch reported. The platform has involved creator marketing partners such as Aspire, Captiv8 and CreatorIQ to test these APIs.

The platform is also testing dedicated access to the creator marketplace. It allows agencies to filter creators by gender, age, followers and demographics of their audience.

“With these updates, our goal is to complement and help evolve the robust third-party ecosystem of agencies and platforms already helping creators and brands form partnerships.” Instagram wrote in a blog post.