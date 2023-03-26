Google has announced optimisations to the visuals and interface of its Drive app on Android tablets.

The update has moved the navigation bar to the side for users to scroll through the app and locate folders and files.

The visual components have been optimised for a larger screen, also displaying file details for a selected file. In addition to the usual tabs, including home, starred, shared and files, the rail also shows a plus button to create new files or folders and a button to expand or collapse the drawer.

According to a Google Workspace blog, the new optimisations will roll out to organisations that are on the rapid release track, while others will receive the update on April 3, 2023.

This comes after the tech giant announced several changes to its Chrome web browser that can tweak the battery life on MacBooks, optimising memory compression and JavaScript timers.

