Google is pulling down the dedicated Street View app from app store in the coming weeks and will discontinue support in March 2023. Google spokesperson Madison Gouveia has confirmed this in a statement to The Verge.

According to reports, the company notified users to move to Google Maps or Street View Studio, as the Street View app will end on March 31, 2023.

The standalone app, available on Android and iOS, allows users to check out places on Google Maps with Street View and contribute 360-degree imagery. However, users can continue to access the ability from Google Maps. In its notice, Google said, “To publish your own 360 video, switch to Street View Studio. To view Street View and add Photo Spheres, use Google Maps.”

This comes after the tech giant paused its plans to enforce Google Play billing system on Indian developers from October 31, 2022.

