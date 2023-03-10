For every one-two-three-wheeler driver, a driving license is important. A driving license not only save you from cops but also, is a form of unique individual identification. Apart from a hard copy, one can now download a soft copy of the driving license from Digilocker service.
Also read: DigiLocker: Know how to link PAN, Aadhaar to DigiLocker account
Download a soft copy of the driving license from Digilocker
- Visit the Digilocker official website.
- Scroll down to find the Transport panel.
- Click on Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
- Click on Driving License to proceed.
- At the next step, provide with Driving License number, and click on Get Document.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.