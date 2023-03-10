For every one-two-three-wheeler driver, a driving license is important. A driving license not only save you from cops but also, is a form of unique individual identification. Apart from a hard copy, one can now download a soft copy of the driving license from Digilocker service.

Download a soft copy of the driving license from Digilocker
  • Click on Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
  • Click on Driving License to proceed.
  • At the next step, provide with Driving License number, and click on Get Document.
