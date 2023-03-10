For every one-two-three-wheeler driver, a driving license is important. A driving license not only save you from cops but also, is a form of unique individual identification. Apart from a hard copy, one can now download a soft copy of the driving license from Digilocker service.

Download a soft copy of the driving license from Digilocker

Visit the Digilocker official website.

Scroll down to find the Transport panel.

Click on Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Click on Driving License to proceed.

At the next step, provide with Driving License number, and click on Get Document.