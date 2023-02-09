Google recently expanded access to a feature on Chrome, which allows users to lock incognito tabs when they exit the browser. iOS users of Google Chrome can now enable biometric authentication through FaceID to add an extra layer of protection. This feature is currently available on the iPhone and iPad.

How to enable Incognito lock

Step 1: Open the Google Chrome app

Step 2: Select the three dots from the bottom right corner

Step 3: Scroll and tap the ‘Settings’ widget from the top panel

Step 4: Now, click ‘Privacy and Security’

Step 5: Switch on ‘Lock Incognito tabs when you close Chrome’

Step 6: Once this option is enabled, FaceID will be turned on, and incognito lock set up

Google will soon roll this feature out to Android users, it stated in a previous blog post.

