Google has expanded access to a feature that allows Chrome users to add an extra layer of protection to their Incognito tabs, according to a report by The Verge. Users can now use biometric authentication to lock ‘Incognito’ pages on their mobiles. A third person opening the user’s browser will be unable to access the locked tabs, the report stated.

In a blog post on Thursday, Google outlined ‘5 Ways to stay safer online with Chrome,’ and included the Incognito lock feature in its list. “You can require biometric authentication when you resume an Incognito session that was interrupted,” it said.

Although the lock feature is already available for iOS Chrome users, it is currently rolling out for Android users as well.

To enable the feature, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Google Chrome

Step 2: Click on Chrome Settings

Step 3: Tap on ‘Privacy and Security’

Step 4: Turn on ““Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome”

The blog post also mentioned a “more proactive safety check.” Google is expanding the feature by rolling out more personalised recommendations and reminders about “what you have previously shared with websites and find those controls in one place to revoke permissions and protect your privacy.”

