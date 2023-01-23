Step 1: Log in to your Netflix account via browser.

Step 2: Click on the profile and go to the settings.

Step 3: Scroll down to profile & parental controls and select the profile you want to update.

Step 4: Select the viewing activity option.

Step 5: Now, delete the content you want to remove from your watch history.

Step 6: Click to confirm.

When a user removes titles from the viewing history, the content will no longer appear in recently watched or continue watching categories on the home screen.