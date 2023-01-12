WhatsApp has announced a slew of features based on the reports by the platform tracker WABetaInfo, including the ability to report status updates, and a block shortcut right within the chat list.

In addition, the instant messaging platform has launched the ability to detect text within images on iOS 16, a new interface to the companion mode, and an ability to alert about captions while forwarding images.

According to WABetaInfo, the new interface that shows up when scanning a QR code is available to some beta testers on Android and would roll out to more users in the coming days.

The platform has submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta program for the ability to detect text within images on iOS 16.

Detect text within images feature on iOS 16

“Open an image that contains text and verify the presence of the text detection button. If the button is visible, you can begin extracting text from images within your conversations,” WABetaInfo wrote. Beta testers who install the latest update from the TestFlight app will roll out to more users in the coming days, WABetaInfo said.

In addition, the platform is working on a block shortcut within the chat list on Android. With the launch of this ability, users need not open the conversation to block someone.

Ability to block within the chat list

The platform is also working on introducing a new chat transfer option to an Android device. This comes after the platform released the ability to configure a proxy.

