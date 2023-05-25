Netflix officially began its crackdown on password sharing in the US. The streaming service is sending out emails to all US subscribers who share passwords with another user outside their household to limit the act. “Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with — your household,” Netflix wrote in the email.

The profile transfer feature, which Netflix earlier announced, will now come in handy. The feature, when enabled, allows users to transfer their existing profile to a separate account.

How to start a new Netflix account with profile transfer

Step 1: Sign in to your Netflix account on a web browser.

Step 2: Choose the profile and head to the ‘transfer profile’ option below manage profile settings.

Step 3: Select the Transfer link in the Transfer Profile section.

Step 4: Enter the email address and password to set up the new account.

Step 5: Complete the on-screen prompts to finish setting up the account.

Netflix added a note that the streaming platform will keep a copy of the profile on the original account.

