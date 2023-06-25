Have you linked your PAN with the Aadhaar card? Taxpayers not linking PAN with Aadhaar would be required to pay a penalty ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000, according to the income tax department.

The latest tweet by the Income Tax Department stated that a demographic mismatch may occur while linking PAN with Aadhaar.

“To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed of at dedicated centers of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL),” I-T said.

Kind Attention PAN holders!



While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in:

• Name

• Date of Birth

• Gender



To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has… pic.twitter.com/UQuFnjda38 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 24, 2023

According to the I-T department, the failure to link PAN with Aadhaar will result in an inoperative PAN.

Follow these steps to pay the penalty to link them.

Steps to pay penalty:

Step 1: Head to the Income Tax e-Filing portal and click on the e-Pay Tax option.

Head to the Income Tax e-Filing portal and click on the e-Pay Tax option. Step 2: Enter the PAN details and continue.

Enter the PAN details and continue. Step 3: After OTP verification, click on the proceed button under the income tax head.

Step 4: Select Assessment Year as ‘2023-24’ and ‘Type of Payment (Minor Head)’ as ‘Other Receipts (500)’ and click the ‘Continue’ button.

Select Assessment Year as ‘2023-24’ and ‘Type of Payment (Minor Head)’ as ‘Other Receipts (500)’ and click the ‘Continue’ button. Step 5: Continue to pay the pre-filled amount against the ‘others’ option.