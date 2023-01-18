UPI has become the most preferred payment method. Payments transactions via the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) network surged 7.7 per cent to a high of ₹12.8-lakh crore in December 2022. UPI apps such as Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe allow users to pay their utility bills online.

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Scroll down to select the electricity bill from the ‘recharge & bill payments’ section.

Select electricity bills

Step 3: Click on ‘electricity boards’ and choose your State.

Step 4: Check the electricity board and enter your consumer number. You may also add your name.

Enter your consumer number

Step 5: Click to proceed.

Step 6: Enter the value and proceed to pay.

This simplifies the process of your utility bill payments. The payment aggregator app will also alert your pending payments in future since you have added your consumer number details to the app.

