Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced the rollout of its avatar feature to all users. According to reports, the WhatsApp avatar can be used as a profile picture or in 36 stickers.

“We are bringing avatars to WhatsApp! Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats. More styles coming soon across all our apps,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

The platform tracker, WABetaInfo, has launched an announcement group, accessible via WhatsApp Community to obtain platform-related news updates.

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp account.

Step 2: Go to Settings.

Step 3: Click the avatar option.

Step 4: Now, customise your avatar and set it as the profile picture.

