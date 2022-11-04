WhatsApp has been enhancing privacy features on the platform. Recent reports by its tracker WABetaInfo revealed that the platform is working on introducing a secondary PIN in addition to its 2-step verification.

The instant messaging platform removed the ability to send and access view-once messages on the desktop to safeguard privacy.

In addition, WhatsApp users can hide their last seen or online status. Here’s how:

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp Settings by clicking the three-dot menu.

Step 2: Open Privacy Settings.

Step 3: Now, click on ‘last seen and online’ settings.

Step 4: Choose who can see your last seen from the list of options.

Step 5: Now, select ‘same as last seen’ under the ‘who can see when I’m online head.