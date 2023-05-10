The All-India Robotics Association (AIRA) and the Telangana government will host a global robotics summit on July 21 and 22 in Hyderabad.

The event will be attended by investors, scientists and other ecosystem players from over 25 countries.

“We are going to organise events around robotics for a year after the summit. It will provide a platform to ecosystem players to discuss a roadmap for the development of robotics,” AIRA Chairman Kisshan PSV told businessline.

Besides panel discussions and keynote addresses by industry experts, the summit will showcase various robots, robotic technologies and AI systems.

“We will set up a Centre for Advanced Robotics and Automation in Telangana to promote development of cutting-edge robotics technologies for healthcare, agriculture, space, and defence applications,” he said.

On Tuesday, the association signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government in this regard.

As part of the MoU, the association will collaborate with academic institutions, industry leaders, and government agencies to promote robotics in the state.