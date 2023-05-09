In a first-of-its-kind policy in the country, the Telangana Government has introduced a Robotics Framework, which provides a roadmap to promote a robotic ecosystem in the State.

The Government will set up a Telangana Robotics Innovation Centre (TRIC) to implement the framework, which will focus on the key pillars of infrastructure access, business enablement, fostering research and innovation, development of a skilled workforce, and responsible deployment.

The State Government will set up a Robo Park, which will provide testing facilities, co-working options, and co-production/manufacturing options. It will also establish a robotics accelerator to provide start-ups with incubation, infrastructure, authorisation support, market insights, investor connect, and mentorship support.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of the framework on Monday, Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the framework would focus on sectors like agriculture, healthcare, consumer robotics, and industrial automation.

To suit the mood of the occasion, the organisers deployed a robot to co-host the event held at the T-Hub.

The framework seeks to rope in entrepreneurs, innovators and investors to help the State become a leader in the field of robotics.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said the framework would promote an innovation ecosystem that will help the State manufacture robots not only for India but for the world.

To mark the launch of the framework, the State government signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with IIT-Hyderabad, ART PARK IISC, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), AgHub (PJTSAU) and AIRA. Overall, these partnerships aim to enhance the robotics ecosystem in Telangana and promote innovation, research, and growth in the field.

The Emerging Technologies Wing of Telangana’s IT, Electronics and Communication Department developed the framework in collaboration with the All India Robotics Association (AIRA) and inputs from academia, industry experts, and stakeholders.

The State has earlier launched five frameworks, covering the niche technology areas of Blockchain (2018), Drones (2019), AI (2020), Cloud Adoption Framework (2021), and SpaceTech (2022).