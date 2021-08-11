IBS Soft deploys cloud platform to overhaul South Korean airline’s operations

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
IBS Software has achieved ‘Amazon Web Services Travel and Hospitality Competency status’ and deployed its iFly Res solution as a fully cloud-enabled platform for Fly Gangwon, a South Korean Tourism Convergence Carrier airline start-up.
Hosting on Amazon Web Services endows iFly Res with personal information management and security capabilities, a spokesman for IBS Software said. The partnership will help Fly Gangwon overhaul its distribution and reservations capabilities as it seeks to attract and retain customers, and boost revenue as domestic air travel in South Korea continues to bounce back.
Amazon Web Services launches AWS Public Sector Start-up Ramp
Serves changing business models
iFly Res is designed to provide airlines with operational flexibility and efficiency, and a dynamic passenger service system. It can seamlessly manage change from low-cost to hybrid operations.
Ashish Nanda appointed CFO at IBS Software
Overhauling legacy systems
The iFly Res platform will enable Fly Gangwon overhaul its legacy booking system and implement a fully digital, omnichannel platform to promote products and offers through multiple channels.
Fly Gangwon’s legacy system could not gain customer insights nor deliver tailored offers. The iFly Res platform will help it manage customer profiles, implement differentiated B2B and B2C internet booking engines, and enhance indirect distribution, the spokesman said.
These capabilities are expected to help transform the airline’s retailing experience and customer satisfaction, giving it a competitive edge in the low-cost market in South Korea, he added.
Customer-centric technology
Won Suk Joo, CEO, Fly Gangwon, said that customers are the lifeblood of any passenger airline, and it is critical that his company puts them first by investing in the latest technology to deliver more personalised, relevant and engaging offers and services.
“Our partnership with IBS Software will bring us closer than ever to our customers, and together we can surprise and delight them in new and increasingly innovative ways,” Joo added.
David Friderici, Head of Aviation Passenger Solutions, IBS Software, observed that in a challenging and competitive market, you need every advantage to thrive. “Fly Gangwon’s single-minded dedication to casting away the limitations of legacy technology and embracing cloud technology to transform their passenger offering and customer experience makes them a joy to work with.
“Dynamic, data-led passenger service system undoubtedly delivers airlines with a competitive advantage, higher revenues and more engaged, happier customers. We’re excited to continue innovating with Fly Gangwon and seeing the partnership deliver commercial value,” he said.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...