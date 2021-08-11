IBS Soft deploys cloud platform to overhaul South Korean airline’s operations

IBS Software has achieved ‘Amazon Web Services Travel and Hospitality Competency status’ and deployed its iFly Res solution as a fully cloud-enabled platform for Fly Gangwon, a South Korean Tourism Convergence Carrier airline start-up.

Hosting on Amazon Web Services endows iFly Res with personal information management and security capabilities, a spokesman for IBS Software said. The partnership will help Fly Gangwon overhaul its distribution and reservations capabilities as it seeks to attract and retain customers, and boost revenue as domestic air travel in South Korea continues to bounce back.

Serves changing business models

iFly Res is designed to provide airlines with operational flexibility and efficiency, and a dynamic passenger service system. It can seamlessly manage change from low-cost to hybrid operations.

Overhauling legacy systems

The iFly Res platform will enable Fly Gangwon overhaul its legacy booking system and implement a fully digital, omnichannel platform to promote products and offers through multiple channels.

Fly Gangwon’s legacy system could not gain customer insights nor deliver tailored offers. The iFly Res platform will help it manage customer profiles, implement differentiated B2B and B2C internet booking engines, and enhance indirect distribution, the spokesman said.

These capabilities are expected to help transform the airline’s retailing experience and customer satisfaction, giving it a competitive edge in the low-cost market in South Korea, he added.

Customer-centric technology

Won Suk Joo, CEO, Fly Gangwon, said that customers are the lifeblood of any passenger airline, and it is critical that his company puts them first by investing in the latest technology to deliver more personalised, relevant and engaging offers and services.

“Our partnership with IBS Software will bring us closer than ever to our customers, and together we can surprise and delight them in new and increasingly innovative ways,” Joo added.

David Friderici, Head of Aviation Passenger Solutions, IBS Software, observed that in a challenging and competitive market, you need every advantage to thrive. “Fly Gangwon’s single-minded dedication to casting away the limitations of legacy technology and embracing cloud technology to transform their passenger offering and customer experience makes them a joy to work with.

“Dynamic, data-led passenger service system undoubtedly delivers airlines with a competitive advantage, higher revenues and more engaged, happier customers. We’re excited to continue innovating with Fly Gangwon and seeing the partnership deliver commercial value,” he said.