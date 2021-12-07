Indian SaaS space hotting up

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The SaaS (software-as-a-service) space in the country has turned action-packed. With the number of unicorns shooting up to 13 from one about three years ago, and high profile exits doubling to 12 in the same time, the SaaS space is the most happening segment of the Indian IT industry now.
The number of SaaS companies has doubled to 8,000-9,000 in 2021 from 4,000-5,000 five years ago.
The aggregate revenues of SaaS players, including the SaaS revenues of regular IT companies, are expected to cross the $30-billion mark by 2025 against $7-8 billion now.
Also see: Why CEOs are jumping on the social media bandwagon
“Indian SaaS companies are expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of over 30 per cent during 2020–25 to double their share in the global SaaS market,” the report said.
“The share of Indian SaaS companies in the global business is expected to grow from 4-5 per cent in 2020 to 8-9 per cent by 2025,” a report on Indian SaaS sector by Bain and Company has said.
In order to support the sudden spurt in the business, the number of employees working for SaaS companies grew to 62,000 in 2021 as against 42,000 in 2019.
The enthusiasm is infectious. Dreaming big and encouraged by the successes of companies like Zoho and Freshworks, young techies are quitting jobs to start up their own SaaS companies.
“Over 500 ex-staffers of SaaS companies set up over 250 startups,” the report said.
“The Indian SaaS landscape is maturing rapidly. Over 60 SaaS firms have received Series C+ funding over the past five years. Investments in the SaaS space went up to $4.5 billion in 2021, an increase of 170 per cent from $1.7 billion in 2020,” the report said.
Also see: WhatsApp launches Incubator programme to support organisations
The top 10 investors constituted 35 per cent of all the investments made in this space during 2019-21.
“The number of companies that raised funds has gone up to 1,300 in 2021 from 700 five years ago. The number of companies that raised late stage investments has gone up to over 60 from 15 during the period,” the report added said.
The report asked SaaS-specific accelerators to support early-stage companies through education, mentorship, and financing. The government should help them in getting procurement of SaaS tools for various departments.
It also wanted the Government to focus on skilling required for the growth of SaaS space, besides simplifying taxation and IPO regulations.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...