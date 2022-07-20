Instagram adds map feature to discover local places

Instagram globally rolled out a new map feature to allow users discover popularly tagged locations near them, such as local businesses and other attractions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted about it on Instagram: “We’re introducing a new searchable map on IG today.”

Instagram tweeted about the new feature: ”Find popular locations around you or filter by categories like cafes or beauty salons.”

Users appear in discovery mode automatically when they open Instagram to discover new places around them. For businesses, this leads to potential sales. In an online survey by Meta, 96 per cent of respondents said they discover brands and products online. Of these, 83 per cent said they typically discover them on a Meta-backed platform. The map feature can be accessed via tagged posts, stories, hashtags, and Instagram Community Guidelines. Rolled out in Japan about a year ago, the feature is now available globally.