Kerala will distribute 12,000 robotic kits to school students under the government’s Little KITEs which provides intense training in five areas, Minister for Education and Labour V. Sivankutty said.

9,000 kits have been provided under the five-year-old Little KITEs that trains students in animation, cyber safety, Malayalam computing, hardware, and electronics. “Soon, we will disburse 3,000 more kits,” he said after inaugurating a two-day Little KITEs state camp at Kerala Startup Mission.

Once the programme achieves its target of providing awareness to 12 lakh students across the country in robotics technology, Little KITEs will make Kerala the top-most State in this mission, the Minister said at the event that features expert classes, interactions and an exhibition.

“There is special significance to holding this camp on the KSUM premises. For, it gives an opportunity to earn an idea about future employment opportunities and job culture,” he said, “Sharing their experience adds value to the camp.”

About the camp

The camp has 130 participants, while the exhibition showcases products by students from all 14 districts of the State. As the robotic kits have aided the making of the products, their standards are on par with professional.

The camp features products such as robots that manure crops, douse fire and collect data, a device that would sense the measure of insulin in blood and supply the metabolism-aiding hormone, spectacles that will help the visually challenged to sense obstacles from a certain distance, sensor-attached walking stick, automatic parking system, Bluetooth wheelchair and automatic railway-gate.

The sessions were led by Kerala Infrastructure & Technology for Education (KITE) Chief Executive Officer K. Anvar Sadath, free software activist E. Nandakumar and Joy Sebastian of Alappuzha-based communication solution provider VConsole.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.

