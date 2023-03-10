Meta Platforms Inc is exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in what could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter Inc.

"We're exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Earlier in the day, an Indian business news website first reported the news, citing sources. The report said Meta's new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralised social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon and other federated apps.

While Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one authority - a company - decentralised platforms, such as Mastodon, are installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.

Meta's new app would be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register or log in through their Instagram credentials, according to the news report.