Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is creating a new team focused on AI products for its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

The unit will combine several teams across Meta, the company’s CEO said in a Facebook post. In the short term, the company will build creative and expressive tools.

As per reports, the new team will be led by Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s VP of AI and machine learning. Dahle will report to Chris Cox, Meta’s chief product officer.

Zuckerberg said the company is working on AI experiences with text on WhatsApp and Messenger, experiences with images on Instagram filters and ad formats, and video and multi-modal experiences. “Over the longer term, we will focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways,” he said.

“We have a lot of foundational work to do before getting to the really futuristic experiences, but I am excited about all of the new things we will build along the way,” he said.

Meta recently announced it was working on an AI language generator called LLaMA, which will be available under a non-commercial licence to researchers and entities affiliated with the government, and academia.

