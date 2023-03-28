OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that Twitter CEO Elon Musk is attacking OpenAI because he is stressed over the safety of artificial intelligence.

Musk, one of the initial founders of OpenAI, said in a recent tweet that OpenAI had become a ‘maximum profit company’, which was not what he had intended. Musk added that OpenAI was created as a non-profit open-source company but it had become a closed-source, maximum profit company controlled by Microsoft.

Musk had co-founded the company in 2015 along with Silicon Valley figures including Sam Altman, Reid Hoffman, and Peter Theil. He had resigned from OpenAI’s board in 2018.

Appearing in an episode of the “On with Kara Swisher” podcast, Altman said OpenAI is independent from Microsoft, which does not have a seat on the company’s board. “Elon Musk is attacking us,” Altman said.

“To say a positive thing about Elon, I think he really does care about a good future with AGI (artificial general intelligence). But I think he does really care, and he is feeling very stressed about what the future’s going to look like for humanity,” he added.

The OpenAI CEO also explained why the company became a capped-profit company in 2020. “Our non-profit is still fully in charge, there is a subsidiary capped profits so that our investors and employees can earn a certain fixed return,” Altman said. He added that the company wanted to have some benefits of capitalism.

