Microsoft Teams will soon let users turn on a profanity filter. According to Windows Central, the feature on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, will be available by May 2023. The function will protect users from foul language.

In February, the company launched premium Teams offering powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 technology to simplify the meeting experience using the AI chatbot. Microsoft Teams already allows users to view live captions within meetings. Microsoft Teams users will be able to select live captions in the language of their choice.

Also read: How to use IRCTC’s chatbot — Ask DISHA 2.0

“With the newly introduced toggle for turning on/ off profanity filtering, users will now be able to control whether they want to continue to leverage the profanity filtering capability provided out of the box, or, if they want to see every word as-is,” Microsoft said.

On release, the feature will only be available for Microsoft Teams users on desktop and Mac devices, reported TechRadar. The company recently began testing its new Teams client 2.0 or 2.1 internally, according to The Verge report.

Also read: Amazon Fire TV launches dedicated Oscars hub to predict winners

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit