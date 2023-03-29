OpenAI has launched plugins for ChatGPT, opening access to the AI-powered chatbot to the internet, third-party knowledge sources, and databases. According to a TechCrunch report, the plugins, accessible by a small set of developers, are available in alpha to ChatGPT users and developers on the waitlist.

The company said it will prioritise a small number of developers and subscribers to its premium ChatGPT Plus plan before rolling out large-scale and API access.

Also read: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responds to Elon Musk’s criticism

Greg Brockman, OpenAI co-founder, shared a video on Twitter, showcasing how ChatGPT is used to find a recipe and order the ingredients from Instacart. The AI technology loads the ingredient list into the shopping service and redirects the user to the site to place the order.

We've added initial support for ChatGPT plugins — a protocol for developers to build tools for ChatGPT, with safety as a core design principle. Deploying iteratively (starting with a small number of users & developers) to learn from contact with reality: https://t.co/ySek2oevodpic.twitter.com/S61MTpddOV — Greg Brockman (@gdb) March 23, 2023

Also read: How to delete ChatGPT account

Earlier, the technology could only access data stored with the AI tool by the creators. Expanding access to the internet allows ChatGPT to access a profusion of information, including research and news articles.

The first plugins have been created by Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Speak, Wolfram, and Zapier. “We are also beginning to roll out the ability for developers to create their own plugins for ChatGPT,” the company said in its blog post.

Also read: Know what Sundar Pichai told Google employees about Bard AI