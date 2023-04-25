Opera has unveiled a new browser Opera One with tab grouping concept. According to the company, Opera One will replace its flagship browser for Windows, MacOS, and Linux later this year.

Opera said the Opera One will have a new modular design, and deliver a liquid navigation experience. Furthermore, Opera has integrated a multithreaded compositor for enhanced user-interface, bringing new feature like Tab Islands.

“While we’re starting with an early access developer build now, the browser will adapt to your needs, bringing only key features and relevant modules to the foreground when and where you need them,” Opera said in a statement.

AI-based feature

“Automatically adjusted based on context, modular design will provide you with a more liquid and effortless browsing experience. Opera One will also harness powerful new AI-based features, which we’ll be adding in the near future,” it added.

In Opera One, tab islands will be automatically created to keep tabs together within the same browsing context.

Open websites can also be gathered into a tab island by pressing the CTRL/Command button, clicking on the ones needed to be grouped, and then right clicking to create a tab island. Tabs can also be moved by dragging and dropping between islands, and users can add to an existing tab island by drag and drop or by pressing the small plus button on the side of the island.

Opera has also mentioned that it is planning to ship an AI engine of its own in the coming months.