As many as seven start-ups nominated by TiE Kerala have successfully completed the sixth cohort of the Stanford Seed Spark Programme, which had 150 participants from South East Asia.

While two start-ups, namely Cloodot and Tuttifrutti, were featured in the Top 20, the other five start-ups that came out successful in the cohort are Happyminds, Foo Foods, Femisafe, Enable IST, and Squareleague Ventures.

For the ongoing seventh cohort, which started in February last week, nine start-ups nominated by Tie Kerala - Reviewbit, Undaku, Fineline, Speakapp, WealthMetrics, Gamer’s Tag, OAR Plant, Legal Tech, and Extraordinary Solutions were also chosen, Arun Nair, Executive Director, TiE Kerala said.

Stanford Seed Spark is an immersive 5-month online programme specifically designed for rising entrepreneurs running early-stage start-ups to build their strategy, grow their network, and boost their business acumen.

Seed Spark is led by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty and seasoned entrepreneurs. The five-month online program blends practical insights on scaling start-ups with time-tested toolkits necessary for positioning teams and start-ups for success, Arun Nair said.

Live online expert sessions are combined with video lectures, toolkits, activities, office hours, mentorship opportunities, and peer support groups for a comprehensive learning experience.

TiE Kerala worked closely with Stanford Seed in handpicking these start-ups from over 100+ entries. The sixth cohort witnessed the participation of 150 participants from South East Asia. TIE Kerala was one of the top-performing collaborators in the cohort.

Besides the start-ups, TiE Kerala also nominated several experienced mentors from Kerala for the cohort, he said.

Following completion of the Seed Transformation Program, participants earn a certificate of completion from Stanford GSB and join the Seed Transformation Network. They will have access to leadership coaches and pro bono project consultants, as well as Stanford student interns who can work with their company.