Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. He did not name the person but she will be starting in about six weeks.

Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Musk recently announced new features to Twitter including the ability to allow users to respond to any message in a tweet thread, video and voice chats.

Meanwhile, Musk emphasised that his role will transition from being Twitter’s CEO to Chief Technology Officer. The billionaire has been insisting he is not the company’s permanent CEO.

In November 2022, just a few weeks after buying the social media platform for $44 billion, he told a Delaware court that he does not want to be the CEO of any company. While testifying, Musk said, “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.” He tweeted in December 2022, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.”

He then anticipated finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year.”

