Paytm payment gateway allows customers to book train tickets on IRCTC using the “book now, pay later” facility through its Paytm Postpaid offering.
Paytm Postpaid provides customers with an interest-free credit of up to ₹60,000 for a period of 30 days. Customers will receive a single monthly bill with record of all their credit purchases for payment.
Steps to book ticket on IRCTC using Paytm Postpaid
Step 1: Head to the IRCTC portal and log in to your account.
Step 2: Enter your journey details, including date and destination.
Step 3: Proceed to book the ticket.
Step 4: Choose “Pay Later” under the payment section and select the “Paytm Postpaid” option.
Step 5: Log in using your Paytm credentials and enter the OTP.
Your booking will be complete.