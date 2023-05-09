Paytm payment gateway allows customers to book train tickets on IRCTC using the “book now, pay later” facility through its Paytm Postpaid offering.

Paytm Postpaid provides customers with an interest-free credit of up to ₹60,000 for a period of 30 days. Customers will receive a single monthly bill with record of all their credit purchases for payment.

Steps to book ticket on IRCTC using Paytm Postpaid

Step 1: Head to the IRCTC portal and log in to your account.

Step 2: Enter your journey details, including date and destination.

Step 3: Proceed to book the ticket.

Step 4: Choose “Pay Later” under the payment section and select the “Paytm Postpaid” option.

Step 5: Log in using your Paytm credentials and enter the OTP.

Your booking will be complete.

