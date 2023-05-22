Instagram announced that the app is back online after it suffered a brief outage earlier. The Meta-owned platform wrote on its Twitter handle, “Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble – we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it.”

The Meta-owned platform recently announced new features on its platform for users to comment with GIFs on posts and Reels and tools to edit Reels.

Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble - we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) May 22, 2023

Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold told The Verge about the technical issue and added, “We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we’re sorry for any disruption this has caused.”

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 180,000 users in the US, Canada, and Britain reported issues accessing the app. The company did not disclose the number of impacted users.

Meanwhile, Instagram is planning to debut a text-based app to compete against Elon Musk’s Twitter, expected to debut by the end of June.

