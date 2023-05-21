Instagram is planning to debut a text-based app to compete against Elon Musk’s Twitter.

According to a Bloomberg report, the app will debut by the end of June.

The Meta-owned platform recently announced new features on its platform for users to comment with GIFs on posts and Reels and tools to edit Reels.

The report stated that the platform has been in discussions with select creators for months, but none of them have had access to the full version of the app.

The app, a standalone from Instagram, will let individuals connect accounts, according to Lia Haberman, who teaches social and influencer marketing at UCLA.

Haberman shared a screenshot of an early app description.

Based on a (somewhat blurry) example I got, Meta's new app looks a lot like Twitter.



So, could this take over all the Twitter screenshots we've been seeing on the Feed lately? Maybe.



It's impossible to predict how audiences will respond but this could be an alternative. pic.twitter.com/xgQa1kUjCl — Lia Haberman (@liahaberman) May 19, 2023

The app is codenamed ‘P92’ or ‘Barcelona’.

According to The Verge, users would be able to sign in using their Instagram username and credentials and the account data, including followers, bio, handles and verification will transfer over.

Users could compose text posts of up to 500 characters long with links, photos and videos.

Meta, in March, provided a statement to Platformer, “We are exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.”

Meanwhile, Meta is building a custom chip to power AI models.