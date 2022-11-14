Meta has announced the ‘Instagram Explore home’ advertising space through the Instagram Marketing API, allowing marketers to run ads, a report has revealed.

The platform on October 4, 2022, briefed, “Businesses can now place ads in the survey house, the grid that people see when they first arrive at the survey bar.”

The platform also introduced ‘explore home ads’ to discover brands and products in explore tab and profile.

Meta said ads can be placed in the explore home via Instagram Marketing API. It added, “This new ad placement will be available in all current Marketing API versions, and does not require an upgrade.” The ability has brought three capabilities, including the option to create ads, view placement level insights and a preview of ads.

