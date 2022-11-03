Meta has announced new tools for creators to build businesses and make money on Instagram and Facebook.
The company said that creators on Instagram would soon be able to create their own NFTs and sell them directly to fans. Meta has partnered with Polygon for the feature.
“Creators will soon be able to make their own digital collectibles on Instagram and sell them to fans, both on and off Instagram,” Meta said in its statement.
Creators on Instagram will have access to tools that helps create, showcase and sell NFTs.
According to reports, individuals can directly buy NFTs within the app, and the company is not taking a cut of the creator’s revenue. The company will test the feature with select creators in the US and will then expand it to more countries in the future. The platform is adding support for the Solana blockchain and Phantom wallet.
In addition, Instagram is expanding access to subscriptions to all eligible creators in the US. On Facebook, the company is increasing access to Stars for creators to earn money through Reels.