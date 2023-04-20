Snapchat announced a series of improvements to its AI chatbot and introduced AR Lenses powered by generative AI at its Snap Partner Summit on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The company also introduced features to its app — new Stories features, updates to the Snap Map, Bitmoji, and new ways to virtually interact with friends.

Snapchat has now opened access to its chatbot — My AI — a global audience for free. The functionality launched in February this year allowed Snapchat’s paid subscribers to chat with an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology directly in its app.

The company stated that users have sent over “two million chat messages per day using the chatbot to learn more about movies, sports, pets, and the world around them.”

The latest tweaks include adding My AI chatbot to group chats, receiving recommendations for places on Snap Map and Lenses, and sharing Snaps with My AI and receiving chat replies.

Snap said 99.5 per cent of My AI responses conform to the company’s community guidelines.

Since the launch of the AI chatbot, the company has worked on introducing age filters to keep responses more age-appropriate and moderation technology to prevent harmful content.

Meanwhile, the platform also prepares to incorporate My AI into in-app parental tools, Family Center, to track teens’ activity with My AI.

Snapchat has introduced two new ways to show stories — after dark feature and the communities feature. The latter will let users share their perspectives with classmates. It has also introduced ‘friendship flashbacks.’ In Snap Map, the company introduced a new location-sharing mode called live location which updates in the background.

Snapchat features for creators

The platform has new programs that help creators build sustainable businesses and introduced new tools to grow and engage with their audience across Stories and Spotlight.

The platform will now allow users aged 18 and above to share their own public stories. Creators can save a Snap to their new Public Profile and get access to content performance insights and Story Replies.

“Now, creators who have at least 50,000 followers, 25 million monthly Snap views, and post at least 10 Stories a month may be eligible to join our Stories revenue share program,” it said.

With the introduction of its new AR lenses powered by generative AI, Snapchat announced the rollout of a new cosmic lens.

“AI and AR are deeply interconnected, powering a new spectrum of creative possibilities. Our vision is to weave computing seamlessly into the world — and support our vibrant community of AR creators, developers, and partners,” the company said.

