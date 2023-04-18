Indian Railways is providing easy access for users to book their travel tickets and access various services offered by the IRCTC. IRCTC Rail Connect app, launched in 2018, provides a slew of services. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

The IRCTC has recently issued a warning against a malicious Android app - irctcconnect.apk. Individuals are advised to download the official IRCTC Rail Connect app from Google Play Store or Apple Store. Some key features of the app include one-step login to existing users, functionality to search, book, and cancel tickets, edit the master list, and check the ticket refund status.

Services on IRCTC Rail Connect

The application could be used to book your journeys by train, bus, and flight. In addition, Indian Railways also enabled passengers to order food using the IRCTC app. Individuals can also check for hotels and retiring room services using the application. One can also access Ask DISHA 2.0, the IRCTC chatbot, which supports individuals to book tickets and check PNR status.

Services under ‘my account section’

Individuals can set up their accounts by adding a valid KYC, such as Aadhaar or PAN. They can create their own Master Passenger list, making it easy for users to add passenger details while booking their tickets. The app also allows users to add money to their IRCTC wallet and reset their IRCTC account passwords. Note: This could also be done using PhonePe.

Services under ‘my transaction’ section

Individuals can check their booking history, the status of cancelled tickets, failed transaction data, and ticket refund status under this section.

How to set up IRCTC account on your phone

Step 1: Set up an IRCTC account on the web.

Step 2: Download the IRCTC Rail Connect app on your mobile.

Step 3: Click on the login button in the top right corner.

Step 4: Enter your IRCTC account credentials.

Step 5: After OTP verification, the app will alert users to set up a four-digit PIN.

Step 6: Confirm and continue to use the app.

Step 7: You will be required to enter the PIN and captcha whenever you open the app.

