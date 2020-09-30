Twitter expands voice tweets to more users on iOS

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Twitter is expanding its voice tweets to more users on iOS, the microblogging platform announced on Tuesday.
“We’re rolling out voice Tweets to more of you on iOS so we can keep learning about how people use audio,” Twitter tweeted from its official Support account.
Twitter began testing the feature back in June. Users can compose their audio tweets from the composer tab. They can record their audio tweets by tapping on a new wavelength icon in the composer. Once they tap on the icon, they will see their profile photo with the record button at the bottom. They can tap the button to record 140 seconds of audio.
The social media giant is also working on adding transcription for voice to make it more accessible.
“Since introducing the feature in June, we’ve taken your feedback seriously and are working to have transcription available to make voice tweets more accessible,” it added.
“We’re already working to add automated captions to audio and video by early 2021,” Twitter had said in a blog post earlier this month.
It will also soon be testing direct voice messages, according to a report by The Verge.
Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, product manager for direct messages at Twitter told the Verge that the microblogging platform will be testing voice messages as part of its direct messaging (DM). Brazil will be the first country where users will get to test this feature.
This is part of Twitter’s strategy to make the platform more accessible for people with disabilities. It will be testing multiple features as part of the plan.
“We’ve partnered with external groups, and over the coming months we’ll be gathering feedback from people with disabilities via interviews, surveys, and doing remote usability studies of new prototypes. While this is underway, we’ll continue to test related media features,” Twitter had said in a post.
