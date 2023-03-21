Twitter is reportedly testing a new verification process for Twitter Blue subscribers. This would involve these users submitting their government-ID, according to a report by TechCrunch.

A preview of the verification option was uploaded on Watchful.ai, a product intelligence firm. The screenshot shows that it is listed with features, such as ‘Undo Tweet’ and ‘Edit Tweet’, which are available only to Twitter Blue subscribers.

A preview of the government-ID verification feature

The verification will allow Blue subscribers to “prove their authenticity.”

According to the TechCrunch report, code-level insights reveal a process for sending in a photo of the Twitter Blue user’s ID (both sides), along with a selfie to verify their account. 

As per reports, the feature is under testing in the US, although it is unclear how many users can see the feature.

With the launch of the Twitter Blue subscription last year, the microblogging site gave users the option to pay for a verification checkmark.

Recently, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced a slew of improvements that the platform will undergo.

