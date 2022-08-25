Twitter to let users filter responses

Twitter will soon let users filter harmful and unwanted responses. The feature was spotted by an engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

Wong shared a screenshot of Twitter’s automated reply filter.

Twitter is working on "Reply filter" — an option to filter "potentially unwelcome replies" https://t.co/2lcMYnaBtbpic.twitter.com/Kt8aFVG78w — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2022

The microblogging site, according to reports, uses technology to locate harmful and offensive replies. “While we are improving, we may not get it right all the time,” Twitter was quoted in a report by Search Engine Journal.

According to reports, users could enable the feature under the privacy and safety settings. However, one cannot customise settings. It is unclear when the ability will roll out to everyone.

Twitter recently announced testing a special tag to highlight accounts with a verified phone number. Earlier this month, the microblogging site fixed a bug that exposed at least 5.4 million Twitter accounts.