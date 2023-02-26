WhatsApp has released an ability for users to keep messages from disappearing.

The instant messaging platform has launched a new section within chats called kept messages, the platform tracker WABetaInfo reported.

WhatsApp is releasing a feature to keep messages from disappearing on iOS and Android beta!



It is now possible to keep messages from disappearing in order to prevent them from being automatically deleted from the chat history!https://t.co/43wNwNDJvzpic.twitter.com/IcZeSnpW2t — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 25, 2023

The feature is now available to some beta testers on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. Nevertheless, group admins can restrict who can use the feature within their group settings.

“It is now possible to prevent the expiration of certain disappearing messages by using the keep action. All those messages are marked by using a bookmark icon within the chat bubble and are listed within the section kept messages,” WABetaInfo said.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature might have some limitations. Users may not be able to retain a message from disappearing sent 50 days ago.

WhatsApp to let users schedule group calls

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on the ability to schedule group calls, both video and audio. Users will be able to schedule a call and assign a name to the scheduled call. When the call starts, all group members will be notified to join.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0.75: what's new?

WhatsApp is working on the ability to schedule group calls, for a future update of the app!https://t.co/0uS8JpS5Nqpic.twitter.com/tZNjKxHnHD — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 25, 2023

