WhatsApp has rolled out new updates for communities, available for some beta testers on Android and iOS. According to the platform tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform has tweaked the interface of its announcement group. It has renamed the group to “updates” on iOS and has captioned it as “home” on Android.

“This renaming decision may have been made due to the fact that the announcement group is typically a read-only conversation where only community admins can send messages,” WABetaInfo reported.

The instant messaging platform has also relocated the community icon from the bottom bar to the chat header.

WhatsApp recently launched 21 new emojis from the latest Unicode 15.0. The platform is working to limit polls to only one choice on Android. In addition, WhatsApp is also redesigning its chat attachment menu.

Following the launch of a sticker maker tool on iOS, the platform rolled out the ability to extract text from an image on iOS. According to WABetaInfo, users can test the feature by opening an image with text and noticing a button that lets users copy text from the image. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is only available on iOS 16 as WhatsApp uses iOS 16 APIs to detect text within images. In addition, this feature is not compatible with view once images for added privacy.

