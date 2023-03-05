WhatsApp is working on an ability to mute calls from unknown numbers.

According to the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the functionality to mute calls is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

WhatsApp to let users mute calls

“The toggle will be located in the app settings. Once enabled, calls from unknown numbers are always silenced, but they will still be shown in the calls list and notification center,” WABetaInfo said.

The measure could help users control spam calls. This comes after the platform has redesigned the chat attachment menu on iOS. The platform is also working to include newsletters in its status tab on Android.

The instant messaging platform recently banned over 29 lakh Indian accounts in January 2023, of which over 10 lakh accounts were proactively banned. Between January 1, 2023, and January 31, 2023, the instant messaging platform received a total of 1,461 reports of which 195 cases were taken up for action. I