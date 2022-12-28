WhatsApp is currently working on a new update that allows users to select multiple chats at the same time to manage their chat list. This feature will be available to WhatsApp desktop beta users, according to reports.

In a preview shared by WABetainfo, a ‘Select Chats’ option will be made available in the chat menu once the update is out. When users select multiple chats, they will be then able to mute or mark all of them as read/unread, simultaneously.

A preview of the new update that allows users to select multiple chats on WhatsApp Desktop Beta

Currently, users can only select chats individually to mute or mark them as read/unread on the desktop version. The feature is still under development and is expected to be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop Beta.

Recently, it was also reported that WhatsApp is working on an update that allows desktop users to report status updates.

