WhatsApp is working on an ability to let users react to messages within the community announcement group on iOS. The instant messaging platform will “introduce an in-app banner to announce when an update that brings message reactions within the announcement group is available,” WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo said in its report.

When the feature is released, users will have to update their WhatsApp from the App Store or the TestFlight app in order to react to messages.

For Android, the instant messaging platform is working on the ability to hide contact numbers when reacting to messages in the community announcement group. In addition, the platform is also working on new fonts for the revamped text editor on Android. WhatsApp has recently launched a new camera mode for users to switch to video mode with just a tap so that they need not tap and hold to record videos.

