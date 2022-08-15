YouTube plans to launch an online streaming store: Report

Google-owned YouTube will soon have an online store like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services, according to the Wall Street Journal report. The platform is internally referred to as a ‘channel store.’ The platform has been in the works for at least 18 months and could be available at the earliest, the WSJ reported. Reportedly, Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

YouTube TV already has the channel store ability for users to subscribe to HBO Max, Starz, Showtime and other channels.

The company is in communication with entertainment companies about participating in the YouTube marketplace. “YouTube is discussing splitting subscription revenue with streaming partners, although the terms may vary widely for each partner,” WSJ reported. YouTube first discussed the launch of its online streaming video store.