Sony to launch PS5 in India on February 2

Sony will launch its next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 5 in India on February 2, the company announced on Friday.

“We are happy to announce that PS5 shall be launched in India on February 2, 2021,” PlayStation India said in a statement posted to its official Twitter account.

“Pre-orders for PS5 shall begin 12PM on the 12th of January and shall be available for pre-orders (until stock lasts at respective retailer) at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Centre, Vijay Sales and select other authorised retail partners,” it added.

Also read: After Sony, Microsoft offers full refunds to Cyberpunk 2077 digital customers

The gaming console hit global markets in November 2020. The console was made available in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea starting November 12, with the global roll-out beginning on November 19. The global roll-out included Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa.

Sony had said that the PS5 launch was its biggest console launch ever.

The PS5 comes in two variants, the gaming console and the digital edition. Sony had announced the India prices for the console in October 2020.The gaming console is priced at ₹49,990 while the digital edition is priced at ₹39,990.

Both PS5 models will have the same specs. The PS5 is powered by the octa-core x86-64-AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 2’ CPU that clocks up to 3.5 GHz. The GPU is an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine with ray tracing acceleration which clocks up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS). The console comes with a GDDR6 16GB RAM and 825GB SSD.

Also read: Sony to build PS5 inventory owing to ‘unprecedented’ demand

It is equipped with the ‘Tempest’ 3D AudioTech. It has two USB Type-A ports and two USB Type-C ports for connectivity.